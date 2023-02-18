FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,853,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 114,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter.
FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of KNG opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19.
