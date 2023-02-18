FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

FTC Solar Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.92 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $202,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,809.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,237,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,021,173.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $202,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,809.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 126,257 shares of company stock valued at $307,352 and sold 925,829 shares valued at $2,355,930. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

