Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Holdings Cut by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Full House Resorts worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 36.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,370 shares of company stock worth $93,556. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 8.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $10.07 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

FLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

