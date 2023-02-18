Function X (FX) One Day Volume Hits $709,816.98

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Function X has a market cap of $83.30 million and approximately $709,816.98 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.
About Function X
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Function X
