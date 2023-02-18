Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Function X has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $83.69 million and approximately $588,646.55 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00423312 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,924.58 or 0.28040956 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About Function X
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
