Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Function X has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $83.69 million and approximately $588,646.55 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Function X

Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

