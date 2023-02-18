FUNToken (FUN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.78 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. FUNToken has a market cap of $79.42 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

