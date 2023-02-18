FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of FVI opened at C$4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$2.82 and a 1 year high of C$6.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

