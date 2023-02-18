FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBA. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,011,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 33,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
