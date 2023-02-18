Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
