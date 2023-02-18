Gas (GAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $157.09 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00014257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $207.95 million and $157.09 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00423312 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,924.58 or 0.28040956 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
