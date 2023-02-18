Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.48

Shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.35. Gaucho Group shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 144,912 shares.

Gaucho Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaucho Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) by 256.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

