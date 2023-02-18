GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($38.71) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($33.33) to €33.40 ($35.91) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($43.01) to €42.00 ($45.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $37.85.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

