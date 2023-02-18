Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.40

Shares of Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $110.40 and last traded at $110.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gecina Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue cut Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43.

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

