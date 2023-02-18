Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $602.49 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00428456 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,988.93 or 0.28381729 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.