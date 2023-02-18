General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GM opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.