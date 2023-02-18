General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1,537.1% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

