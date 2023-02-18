Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Genfit Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GNFT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,447. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Genfit by 1,992.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Genfit by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genfit in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genfit by 181.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

