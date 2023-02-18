Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Gentex Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

