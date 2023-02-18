Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.6 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

