Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

