Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Up 8.1% in January

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,550,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 22,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Geron Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Geron stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 4,400,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,431,281. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Get Geron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,353,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Geron news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Geron by 154.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in Geron by 37.5% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at $1,252,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.