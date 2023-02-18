Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,031,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,115,765.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 18,392,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,429,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.85. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,658,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNA. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

