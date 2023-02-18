Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 919,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 1.7 %

GBTG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 198,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,769. Global Business Travel Group has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GBTG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Insider Activity at Global Business Travel Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

In other news, CFO Martine Gerow acquired 10,000 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 19,700 shares of company stock worth $104,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

