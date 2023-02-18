Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTGGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 919,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 1.7 %

GBTG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 198,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,769. Global Business Travel Group has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GBTG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Insider Activity at Global Business Travel Group

In other news, CFO Martine Gerow acquired 10,000 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 19,700 shares of company stock worth $104,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

