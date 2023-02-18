Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Up 7.0% in January

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 155.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 45,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

