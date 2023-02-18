Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.
In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GPN stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.31. 1,453,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,089. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $146.71. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
