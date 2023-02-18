Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.31. 1,453,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,089. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $146.71. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

