Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Shares Down 1.8%

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 29 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOSS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF by 825.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

