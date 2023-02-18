Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.13

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.13 and traded as low as $24.80. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 177,875 shares.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.