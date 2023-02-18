GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $80.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFS opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,592,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,974,000 after buying an additional 3,414,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,008,000 after buying an additional 3,135,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $80,293,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.