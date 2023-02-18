GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $80.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.86.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance
NASDAQ GFS opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
