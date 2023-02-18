Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.70 million. Globant also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $5.70 EPS.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOB traded up $11.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,700. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.63 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Globant by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.