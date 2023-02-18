Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

GL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average is $111.70. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $53,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $53,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,641 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

