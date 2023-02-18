Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 0.9 %

GLBS opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Globus Maritime

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

