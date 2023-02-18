Gode Chain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $451,828.71 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

