Goldfinch Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $27.86 million and approximately $273,944.68 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,602,649 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

