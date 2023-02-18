Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,225,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $91,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

