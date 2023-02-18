Golem (GLM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.15 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Golem has a total market cap of $262.45 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00425299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.54 or 0.28172586 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

