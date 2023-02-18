good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Stock Price Down 2%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 37,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 99,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of good natured Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.