Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWIIW) Short Interest Down 9.4% in January

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWIIW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Good Works II Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GWIIW opened at $0.07 on Friday. Good Works II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

