Governance OHM Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $247,969.98 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for about $2,827.57 or 0.11470802 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00424441 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.13 or 0.28115723 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000152 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars.
