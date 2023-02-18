Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,880,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 105,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grab by 15.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Grab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Grab by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,589,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,701,553. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.58 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grab will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

