Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,455,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graco by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,358,000 after purchasing an additional 399,541 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 11.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,516,000 after purchasing an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,504,000 after buying an additional 687,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,704. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

