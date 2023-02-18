Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $121.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. FMR LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 19,263.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 610,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 267,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 169,224 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 149,192 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.