Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-6.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $939-965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.30 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90-1.93 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,380. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.