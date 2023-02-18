Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLDD. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

GLDD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 801,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,809. The company has a market capitalization of $418.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,609,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 563,787 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 93,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 52,727 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 127,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

