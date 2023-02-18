Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
A number of research firms recently commented on GLDD. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
GLDD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 801,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,809. The company has a market capitalization of $418.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
