Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0677 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $811,238.70 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,686.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00405336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00092361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00662162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00551569 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00173819 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

