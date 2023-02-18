Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TVGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 0.2 %

TV opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.