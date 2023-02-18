Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.38.

TV opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

