Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.80. 785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

