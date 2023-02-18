GXChain Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001878 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $34.60 million and $18,717.36 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007894 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

