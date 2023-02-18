Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 2,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLMAF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.49) to GBX 2,350 ($28.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.40) to GBX 2,190 ($26.58) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

