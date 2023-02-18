Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $99.85.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

