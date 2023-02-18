Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,133,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Hasbro by 90.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,437,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after acquiring an additional 888,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

